Financial Analysis: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

83.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arco Platform currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 209.33%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.59 $3.26 million $0.06 385.50 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.11 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -44.82

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

