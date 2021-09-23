Financial Comparison: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) vs. Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and Verve Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -91.76% -34.91% -19.16% Verve Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Affimed and Verve Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $32.39 million 19.24 -$47.25 million ($0.57) -11.12 Verve Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verve Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Affimed and Verve Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verve Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Affimed presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.65%. Verve Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.44%. Given Affimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Summary

Affimed beats Verve Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

