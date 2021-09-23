First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 983,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 740,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.