Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.07

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.07 and last traded at $130.44, with a volume of 660749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.97.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

