Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

