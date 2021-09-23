Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

