Fredrik Widlund Acquires 20,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLI opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £953.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52).

Get CLS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.