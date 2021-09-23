Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE stock opened at €32.42 ($38.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

