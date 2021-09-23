Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE stock opened at €32.42 ($38.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

