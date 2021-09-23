FY2021 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Cut by National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.