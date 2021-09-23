FY2021 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Cut by National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.03.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

