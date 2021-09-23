GET Protocol Price Reaches $2.91 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and $191,835.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00006621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00127460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046033 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

