Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $11.87 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

