GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 368,858 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.