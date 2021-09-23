Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 15,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,921% compared to the average daily volume of 251 call options.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 2,167,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,719. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

