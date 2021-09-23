Hermez Network Market Capitalization Achieves $22.74 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00010889 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $2.62 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

