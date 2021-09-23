Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading Up 1.8%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

