Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $812.05

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.05 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 860.50 ($11.24). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 853 ($11.14), with a volume of 453,885 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 871.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

