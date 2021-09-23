indie Semiconductor (INDI) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare indie Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2164 8589 15938 653 2.55

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.21%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -74.47 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 28.04

indie Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Summary

indie Semiconductor rivals beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.