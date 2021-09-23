Insider Buying: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Purchases 2,656 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

Treatt stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,057.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,086.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.71 million and a PE ratio of 41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Get Treatt alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TET shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.