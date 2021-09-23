Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.35 million and $11,493.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.91 or 0.99672933 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.67 or 0.06983335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.91 or 0.00800540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

