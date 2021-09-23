Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

