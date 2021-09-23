Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 3,269,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.