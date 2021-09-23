Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

