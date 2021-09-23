JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading Up 1.8%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

