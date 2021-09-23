Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,950 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,510.80 ($19.74) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,425.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

