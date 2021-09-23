Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.97

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 261167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $974.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

