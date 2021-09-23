Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ KSPN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.18. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

