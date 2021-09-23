Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.14. 575,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,227. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

