Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.91.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.10. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.26.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.