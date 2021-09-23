Kleros Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $94.84 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

