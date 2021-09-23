Lands’ End Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,060 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.

Shares of LE stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.