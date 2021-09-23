Lands’ End Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,060 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.
Shares of LE stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.