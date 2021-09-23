Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,408. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $175.76.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.