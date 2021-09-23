Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Purchases 188,803 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.98 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.89 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £31.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
