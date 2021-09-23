Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider William Chalmers Purchases 188,803 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.98 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.89 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £31.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.75 ($0.69).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

