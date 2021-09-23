LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.57 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

LTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

