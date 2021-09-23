Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.25.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

