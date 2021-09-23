MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CRC opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224,085 shares of company stock worth $115,462,901 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

