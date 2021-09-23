Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WEGRY opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

