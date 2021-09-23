NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.