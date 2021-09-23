National Bank Financial Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$105.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.78.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$93.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

