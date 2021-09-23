National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 948,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

