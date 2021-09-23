National Bankshares Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

