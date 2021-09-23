Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $26.30

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $27.27. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 2,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.