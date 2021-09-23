NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

