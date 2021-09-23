NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

