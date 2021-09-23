NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.