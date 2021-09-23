Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOGEF stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $226.79.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

