Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

