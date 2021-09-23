Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.38 and last traded at $95.54. 93,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,562,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

Specifically, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,184 shares of company stock valued at $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 2,063,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 339,331 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

