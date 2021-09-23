Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Purchases 13 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, for a total transaction of £157.95 ($206.36).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote purchased 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.75. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 671.50 ($8.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNN. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

