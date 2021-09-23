People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. People’s United’s plans to merge with M&T Bank Corporation in an all-stock deal worth $7.6 billion. It has been also expanding via strategic acquisitions, supported by a healthy balance sheet. Gradual rise in loan demand will support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario in the time to come. The company’s solid capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company’s significant exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related costs and higher compensation costs limit People’s United's bottom-line extent.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

