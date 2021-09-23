Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $12,993.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

